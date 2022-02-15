Roddy Ricch Refutes Meek Mill Rumor, Shows Love To Nipsey!

Recently, Roddy Ricch stops by and chops it up with DJ Akademiks. While visiting the, Off The Record podcast, the Left Coast lyricist readily refutes a Meek Mill rumor. In fact, he shows both love and respect to the late and great, Nipsey Hussle.

Accordingly, Meek vents his utter annoyance with Atlantic Records. As a matter of fact, the Philly native harbors angst towards the established label. Therefore, he insists that its responsible for the discourse which is currently eroding his relationships with Rick Ross and the “Project Dreams” poet. Above all, for helping to acquire “The Box” artist, he believes Atlantic owes him.

In addition, the Dream Chasers CEO, overwhelmingly insists that he’s responsible for connecting the Compton wordsmith with Atlantic. So, this is where their respective recollections collides with reality. Moreover, each man boasts differing accounts.

Truthfully, Meek maintains that he holds an instrumental part in introducing the Antisocial MC to the majors and to the masses. Whereas, the “Late At Night” rhymer vehemently denies these assertions. In fact, he fully credits Nip for breaking down and delivering the business of Hip-Hop.

Furthermore, Roddy recalls, “My situation with Atlantic was already solidified due to Nipsey Hussle walking me into the building.” As the conversation continues, the Live Life Fast entertainer does affirm Meek’s “good heart.” So, when does the philanthropic advice end and does the actual business begin?

Press play; Roddy Ricch definitely describes his perspective.