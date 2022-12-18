Romeo Goes Off On Master P! What Will P Do?

Pray for peace! Romeo is talking loudly about his father Master P, saying the money is funny. Look at exactly what he said!

This is getting ugly. Romeo said something about Master P in the aftermath of DJ Twitch dying and it has been turning into someday thing else. I hope we don’t see this in 2022. Wait until 2024 or something. At any rate, one of P’s daughter committed suicide. P was a dad grieving and it was clear that his seed had been suffering for quite some time. However, that extra compassion he seemed to show Twitch set Romeo off.

You may want to read this article so you can get more context, because I do not want to make it seems like we’re taking sides here.

That was in response to a post Romeo made that included a poem called “Tree Of Trauma.” After that, Romeo continued on. See below.

“This was my last straw pops, stop trying to play the victim. I loved you so much that I followed you blindly for 30+yrs. You know we’ve talked behind closed doors. You aren’t the man who you paint to be and why is it war because I refuse to follow ur lead. You only want to protect your image, but the image isn’t even real. And I don’t need anyone to feel sorry for me pops, I’m truly a man of God. If you are really a man of God, then you will prevail in the end, even when I share my truth. I’ve tried to keep things in house, you are addicted to social media and unfortunately use this app as therapy. 3k plus post. © and when

the world find out about the finances, outside of a gift or a car I’ve never been paid for anything I’ve accomplished as Lil Romeo. Uncle C and Silkk know. You only pay outsiders rightfully so they’ll speak good on your name. I’m at peace because I can now speak my truth and help others. Mom was always right. Your pride is everything.”

In the comments, he said the following:

“All my siblings are broke bro. Never even had money to afford college. And nothing is wrong with that, he just shouldn’t paint a certain life that isn’t real. One big house to stunt in is a minimum way of thinking.”

He also told somebody, “We been living month to month since I was 18, s#### a mirage.”