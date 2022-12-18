Master P Addresses Romeo Rift For First Time: “I Love You But I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect”

The No Limit founder admitted he hasn’t spoken to his eldest son in months.

Master P and his eldest son, Romeo Miller, have been thick as thieves since the day he was born. But, an unforeseen rift has recently grown between them and now, both men have addressed it on Instagram. On Saturday (December 17), Miller shared a poem directed at his father, which included the words, “How is the media one day your best friend and then the next liars?” The line alluded to Master P’s recent post calling The Shade Room “the devil.” Miller also touched on his mother and P’s ex-wife, Sonya, who he says “weathered the dragging of media for years.”

Master P, catching wind of his son’s post, responded via Instagram on Sunday (December 18). He wrote in the caption: “I wouldn’t wish this on no parent, especially when you try to do everything you can for your kids.@romeomiller What’s the plan? You are either part of the problem or the solution. I love you and the door is always open for you but I won’t tolerate disrespect. I haven’t talked to you or seen you in months. God knows I’ve tried to do my best.”

Master P and Miller’s public discourse comes seven months after the No Limit founder’s daughter and Miller’s sister, Tytyana Miller, died from an accidental fentanyl overdose. Master P makes note of her passing in the accompanying text.

“This new generation of kids need to stop blaming their parents for everything,” he wrote. “How do they think they got to where they are without their parents making sacrifices for them? Mental illness is real and so many families are tragically affected by it, especially when there is added trauma like death of a loved one. Social media is not the place for healing.

“Son, I love you. Stop trying to get people to feel sorry for you. And let’s come up with a solution. You can come talk to your father and your family like a man, you have kids, too. No family is perfect but together with God, we can heal and get through this.”

Master P was instrumental at propelling Miller to chart glory in the early 2000s. Upon releasing his debut in 2001, Lil’ Romeo, the No Limit album landed at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, selling 99,000 copies in its first week. It was eventually certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Since then, Miller has gone on to appear in the WEtv series, Growing Up Hip Hop.