Rowdy Rebel to Epic Records: NO Pay NO More Music!

Rowdy Rebel blasts Epic Records. He accuses the Major of never paying him. The Brooklyn MC refuses to drop any new music until he gets paid!

Recently (Dec. 14), Rowdy Rebel would hop on to social media to issue an ultimatum. There he effectively tells Epic Records, no pay no more music. His entire patience is gone.

First off, back in 2014 the then emerging Brooklynite would sign his major label deal. In December of that same year the “Computers” captivator is sentenced to prison.

To be exact, six years was the sentence. In 2020 the wordsmith returns home to a welcoming public. Therefore, the anxious MC is anxiously looking to collect. Or, so he thought.

Let’s fast-forward to yesterday (Dec. 14). That’s when the lamenting lyricist hops on IG and charges up the stingy label. His candor is everything. He matter-of-factly states, “I’m not dropping no more Music Untill @epicrecords pay me.”

Moreover, he grants more access to his alleged financial straits. The “9 Bridge” rapper writes, “I haven’t received not one check For all the music I put out since 2014.” The communications ends with a candid, “enough is enough.”

So, finally once the “Ain’t My Fault” MC reaps the proper financial compensation he will drop more music. Get your money, Rowdy Rebel!