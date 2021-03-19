CJ Recruits Rowdy Rebel & French Montana For “Whoopty NYC” Remix

(AllHipHop News)
Christopher “CJ” Soriano Jr. scored a Top 10 entry with his single “Whoopty.” The Staten Island-bred newcomer has now enlisted two fellow New Yorkers for a remix of the record.
Three different NYC boroughs came together for the collaboration. Brooklyn’s Rowdy Rebel and the Bronx’s French Montana joined CJ for the new version of the Billboard hit.
“Whoopty NYC” is the first song off the upcoming deluxe version of Loyalty Over Royalty. The expanded EP will host additional tracks that were not part of the original tracklist.
CJ’s Loyalty Over Royalty dropped on February 19 via Warner Records. The deluxe edition, which will include “Whoopty NYC” featuring Rowdy and French, is scheduled to be released on April 9.