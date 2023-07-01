Roy Jones Vs NDO Champ Fight Ends In A Massive Fiasco

NDO Champ and Roy Jones kind of had a fight tonight that really looked more like a cartoon.

The boxing exhibition trend keeps rolling on and we can only hope the hill stops this boulder.

Tonight we got Roy Jones, Jr. stepping into the ring against this 240-pound bodybuilder – NDO Champ. NDO is swole but his boxing skills are limited, and Roy is a hall-of-fame boxer. People wondered if the younger man would be able to beat the former pound-for-pound world champ! Keep reading!

This fight was supposed to be historic because it took place in a virtual ring using some fancy-schmancy technology. What was not historic was that it was a pay-per-view scrap that cost $19.99! WORD? I checked it out and I was saddened for a number of reasons! Keep reading!

It was a circus. I have to keep it a buck: it is sad to see the once untouchable and brilliant Jones stoop to this. Secondly the visuals in the metaverse looked cartoonish, like a video game from 15 years ago and there was a fake audience with the cheers. Thirdly, the fight ended in a stoppage. The stoppage came after a quick flurry of punches from Jones that seemed to hit like a feather duster. NDO was not in any danger whatsoever. It should be noted that the “referee” was Montell Griffin. Big boxing fans will remember that Griffin “beat” Roy in another fiasco of a fight where the champ was disqualified. Roy would demolish him in a rematch. Griffin immediately started to promote himself in a NEW fight with Roy rather than explain what he was on to render a stoppage at a time when the fight was just getting slightly interesting. This was a travesty. Keep reading!

Who else remembers when Roy and Mike Tyson did their exhibition a couple of years back? That one pulled in some serious numbers and resembled a competitive fight between a pair of older men. But this was a rapidly aging 54-year-old former champ fighting a social media influencer and bodybuilder. This was probably the most embarrassing exhibition in boxing history. I take nothing from NDO or Roy as individuals, but this should never happen again. Keep reading!

Anyway, we helped promote this thing. Get to know NDO because he is a great guy! He was disappointed at the end, as he should have been.