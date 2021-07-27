Is Royce Da 5′ 9″ Gonna Reunite With Slaughterhouse In Lupe Fiasco & Mickey Factz Battle?

We Wait.

As we wait with bated breath for Royce da 5′ 9″ to respond, the rumors go crazy. If you have been under a rock, you will know that Royce, Lupe Fiasco and Mickey Factz are in a war of words. Now, Lupe and Mickey have recorded songs dissin’ The Detroit Destroyer. Prior to those disses, there was a lot of talk on Instagram, but Royce has yet to respond lyrically. Many think that the song with Mickey, called “Wraith” will take things over the top. The cover art depicts the image of a burning Rolls Royce, specifically the Wraith, and a wraith is “a pale, thin, or insubstantial person or thing” or “a ghost or ghostlike image of someone, especially one seen shortly before or after their death.” As we reported previously, Royce made an ominous comment about nerds ganging up on him and that he had rapper friends too. But it was very sparse. Honestly, nobody quite knows what to make of it.

And this is where the rumors come in! In Mickey’s diss, he mentions the group Slaughterhouse. As you already know, Slaughterhouse composes of Royce, Joelle Ortiz, Crooked I and Joe Budden. They were a super group, a proverbial undefeatable force of lyricists. The only thing that could beat them was themselves. However, I would venture to say that Lupe and Mickey would be willing to take on all comers at this point. This is what Mickey posted to underscore this notion:

That’s neither here nor there, but to say that the digital streets are suggesting that maybe Royce is calling in reinforcements.

Could it be that Crooked I, whom Royce readily admits pushes him to be the best he can be, Joe Budden, who is in retirement but has a huge platform, and Joell Ortiz, the Brooklyn bomber, all reconvene, reunite in this struggle? I don’t wanna get too deep in the woods with this, but this would be amazing! I don’t know that it would be a great look, because certainly Royce is capable of dealing with his own stuff. However, such a lyrical explosion in a pop rap world would be insanity to say the least! Once again, this is all speculation and quite possibly wishful thinking. But when we don’t know anything else, this is what happens! Previously, there was a lot of talk and there was really no need to speculate. It was pretty clear that Mickey was going to say something back to Royce.

Moving right along, Mickey did a live today on Instagram and basically said he is moving on until he needs to do something else. It was a cool conversation overall, but a bit of a downer. I was getting spoiled! Not to say that I want this to be all blood and guts, but everybody in this whole conversation seem to be extremely respectful of each other. So, we understand it will not get out of control. RJ Payne and Ransom are a different story, different animals. They remind me of Clubber Lang in Rocky III.

My prediction…

ESPECIALLY RJ. That dude is putting out “content” at a rate and ferocity that is really intimidating. I don’t rap, and I am intimidated! So, for a rapper, I can only imagine that getting in the booth and going at him is not a feasible, or even winnable bout. I am not “super sayin” anybody is scared of them, but that’s a bloodsport nobody is into right now! LOL! I mean, we’re into it, but we do not want to see Royce in that situation. And that’s all respect due!

By the way, some suggested Eminem may be a possibility but most agreed that a pig is more likely to survive a real slaughterhouse!