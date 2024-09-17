Rubi Rose Says Druski Fling Was For “PR” & Now Nick Cannon’s Classic Movie Is Being Dragged

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Uncover the social media feud between Rubi Rose and Druski. Dive into the drama and find out what vintage Nick Cannon flick is involved.

Rubi Rose and Druski traded some light jabs on social media, and now, a vintage Nick Cannon flick has been dragged into the mixy mess.

In case you missed it, the “Deserve To Die” rapper appeared to air out Druski in a series of subtweets denying the legitimacy of their recent relationship. While Rose did offer somewhat of a consolation prize during the mini rant by complimenting Druski’s aura, she pretty much sneaked dissed him the whole way through, which is probably part of the reason why the tweets don’t exist anymore. But good thing that we have the receipts.

“And for the record I never slept with that man, n###a paid for PR,” Rubi Rose started off. ”Not the p###y.”

In another tweet, Rubi Rose appeared to further imply that intimacy was not on the table while she was involved with Druski, adding, “I only give it up if I’m in love I don’t care how much money a n###a got.”

After making sure she flexed the fact that she’s “rich asf” Rose then decided to hide her hand, after throwing multiple rocks, and gave Druski props for his personality.

”He is funny and nice tho!” she concluded.

Right around the time Rose shared the tweets, she also shared images of what appeared to be one of the movie posters for Cannon’s 2003 film Love Don’t Cost. Druski appeared to have caught wind of the slights and responded via his Instagram Story with a repost of the film’s poster photoshopped with his face over Cannon’s.

Druski may have hinted at what Rose inferred in her since-deleted tweet spree earlier this year during an interview with Big Tigger. When asked about his experience dating Rose, Druski described their union as a learning experience and suggested their relationship was orchestrated by a higher power.

“God blesses you sometimes with situations,” Druski commented. “It’s a learning situation, and that’s what it’s all about. There wasn’t nothing bad that happened, we just… she’s a beautiful girl. She’s doing great in life, man. She’s making money. I’m doing the same.”

Druski then remarked on his experience of discovering all that comes with dating a “beautiful” woman.

“I learned that when you got a bad b###h, you can’t really…” he stammered. “When you have a beautiful woman of that caliber, it comes with a lot and I wasn’t really … don’t know if I was prepared yet, but I learned a lot from it.”

He added, “You better have them pockets ready! I ain’t saying that’s what happened… but you just got to be ready. You don’t know when you’re going to have to be pulling that wallet out.”

Check out the full range of tweets Rose shared below.