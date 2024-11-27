Rumors: Did Lil Wayne Hit Studio For Kendrick Lamar Diss?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne might be preparing for war with Kendrick Lamar.

I don’t know what’s in the water, but things are about to get crazy. We are hearing that Lil Wayne has already hit the studio for song that will be for Kendrick Lamar. We aren’t talking about a love ballad here. We’re talking about a potential war.

I don’t know exactly what’s happening, but it seems like Young Money is convening like Voltron to wage a war against the Compton MC.

This is Ill advised. The only thing I can think is that they need a win and they’re going to throw up a Hail Mary. My dude Wayne is a champion in his own right, but he’s not exactly a battle rapper. In my view, he’s not ready for this type of war, if Kendrick Lamar even entertains it.

But, the word is he went into a recording booth and recorded something. I hope he’s inspired, but I hope he’s ready to go down, too. This isn’t what you want. The lines are being drawn very quickly, and we are seeing very fast that most people seem to agree. I think there’s a contingency of Drake fans that believe Wayne has a shot. But to me, that’s just more out of disdain for Kendrick and not love for Weezy.

God speed.