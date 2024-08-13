Rumors Of New Kanye West Documentary Emerge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Could a new Kanye West documentary be on the way? Check out the rumors!

Kanye West is on a roll. Yep, there’s a rumor that Kanye West is going to have another documentary released on his life. As you know, the last documentary focused on his past life and his rise to the top. Since then, a lot more has happened. It’s been more or less a downward free fall. He’s lost just about everything but the public’s insatiable desire to see him.

So, I would love to see a documentary on what his life looks like nowadays. One thing that hasn’t stopped is his ability to garner attention. He has consistently been able to get people to look at him. It’s been increasingly difficult because there are so many more characters in the music business. Like, when Drake and Kendrick Lamar were getting all the attention, he tried to infringe on that. It didn’t work.

Are you interested in seeing another documentary on Ye? I’m not sure I do. But, I know there are some younger people who can still stomach their “G.O.A.T.” As for me, eh! No disrespect, but it just feels like he’s in another space—outer space. Seriously, I’d watch if it was similar to jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

It seems like Kanye West gets more attention for marrying a woman who’s willing to walk around completely naked than making music. Am I wrong?