Russ’ Mac Miller Appreciation Tweet Sparks Walk Down Memory Lane For “Blog Era” Rap Fans

Even though the New Year is upon us, rappers like Russ are taking a moment to reflect on the golden era of the intersection of rap and internet culture rather than looking forward into 2025.

On Monday (December 30), Russ indulged his nostalgic fanbase on Twitter by sharing a Mac Miller-appreciation tweet, which ended up doubling as an ode to the “Blog Era” of rap music during the 2010s decade.

While explaining his path into the rabbit hole he traveled through to discover a deeper level of the appreciation he already held for the late Pittsburgh multi-hyphenate, Russ fondly looked back on the simplicity of the culture that the genre had created by gaining popularity through popular internet footholds.

“I remember first seein ‘La La La’ & ‘Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza’ on Worldstar when they dropped,” Russ wrote in part. “Mac Miller was special. Just randomly decided to watch the videos again and the nostalgia hit hard. Time has f#ckin flown. The buyin clothes off KarmaLoop and tryna get on 2dopeboyz era was f#ckin YESTERDAY it seems. That’s all, just takin a trip down memory lane rn I guess.”

Based on the tournbout in the thread of the replies of his tweet, Russ isn’t the only one who routinely looks back on the Blog Era. Droves of Miller’s fans also chimed in, along with seasoned internet sleuths, sharing their experiences compounding on Russ’ affectionate view of the unique time frame in rap.

“Those were my high school years, I honestly couldn’t have picked a better time period to be in high school,” one user remarked before adding, “Datpiff was in its prime, we were still burning cds for the drive to school, everything was so chill back then.”

Another user added their two cents, commending Russ for embodying some of the same sort of energy Miller did in his music before he died.

“The passion Mac had for music was insanely contagious,” the user wrote in part. “Same with russ. you can feel that these guys f#cking love what they do. they have heart… alot of artists today are more in love with money and fame then the art and it shows.”

Another Miller fan added, “Mac was the man. I was in high school when those jams came out and they were the soundtrack to a lot of memories.”

In yet another subsequent retort, a user remarked on how artists such as Lil Wayne, Wocka Flocka and more also contributed to the lore of the Blog Era.

“Dat piff was thee authority on good Hip-Hop releases,” the user wrote. “I remember ‘No Ceilings 2’ coming out when I was in high school and it was like Christmas. Juelz Santana chief keef waka flocka. Feels like a whole different lifetime ago.”

Russ isn’t the only artist who has fond memories of the vibrant 2010s era of rap, which Mac Miller ruled with an iron fist. During a recent podcast interview, RetcH, who has been associated with A$AP Mob and more, reflected on his bond with the Blue Slide Park album creator. In addition to revealing the story of how Mac covered his bail by calling his mom, RetcH spoke about a conversation he had with him in which he revealed he signed a massive record deal.