Russell Simmons Has The Father’s Day From Hell, Kids And Ex Blast Him!

Russell Simmons and his family matters have exploded on social media in the worst way.

Russell Simmons experienced a Father’s Day that he would likely rather forget, as his estranged family has leveled serious accusations against the music mogul, claiming he excels at gaslighting and has pushed them to their breaking point.

The day started on a bitter note when Russ’ eldest daughter, Ming, publicly snubbed her father and instead wished her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, a Happy Father’s Day. That is a big no-no. Just wish her a Happy Mother’s Day, but I digress. For so reason, the mogul-turned-yogi decided to take it to Instagram. He then posted a not-so-subtle message, calling out ex-wife Kimora Lee. He claims she is responsible for creating obstacles in his role as a father to their children.

His children didn’t see things the same way and went in. TODAY (On Juneteenth), Kimora went live and delved into the deep-rooted issues with Russ, revealing that she has blocked him on social media for quite some time, yet he persists in posting as if they are good friends. Aoki, Russ’ daughter, also shared a multitude of distressing text messages exchanged between her and her father, along with a muted video of him angrily ranting during a FaceTime call. There’s more about that FT call below.

Aoki expressed to her followers that she feels she has exhausted all options for repairing their relationship. Some in the family believe that Russ may be grappling with a mental health issue. Well, I think all if this can bring out the worse in people.

This has been a long time coming…

Earlier this month, Kimora Lee and Russell’s youngest daughter became one of the youngest graduates from Harvard University. However, we have noticed that her Def Jam pops was absent from both daughter’s graduation ceremonies in New York this month. Also, Russell stopped following Aoki on Instagram. In an Instagram post where Aoki expresses her gratitude and acknowledges everyone who played a role in her educational accomplishments, she noticeably does not mention her famous father.

This has gone left.

I hope they can get it together. This should not be our business.

By the way, on thing that seems to be for sure is Russell’s finances are being taxed. At 65, he’s lived the life of a king, but it would appear that his money is funny. In between the lines, daughter seems to be talking about her money and her career. It does not seem like he is able to help her with either.

Last year, Kimora Lee Simmons defeated Rush in court to the tune of $100,773.37. The former couple are also former business partners. A Angeles Superior Court judge ruled in favor of Kimora’s motion for attorney’s fees to be paid. At the time, he was ordered to pay the entire amount within 30 days of the court order. I guess he paid it.

The legal dispute began when Kimora filed a lawsuit against Russell in July 2022. This came in response to a lawsuit filed by Russell in 2021, where he accused Kimora and her now-estranged husband, Timothy Leissner, an investment banker, of unauthorized stock transfer.

The saga continues…