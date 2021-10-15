Salt Bae Blowback: Customers Left HORRIFIED Over A $40k-Plus Bill

Whichever one of you told Salt Bae that he was famous…this is all your fault.

Here’s what happened: four people went to Nur-Et in Knightsbridge, London, for a night of dinner and drinks. The head chef at this restaurant is Nusret Gökçe — better known as “Salt Bae” online — which was part of the appeal for this clearly clout-chasing crowd.

They seemed to have no problem gorging like pigs on all the finest things that the restaurant had to offer — until the bill came.

It was only then that the guests realized they’d rang up a total of more than forty thousand USD on their bill.

They splurged on the Golden Tomahawk — a steak covered in golf leaf (more than $1000 USD) — and a Turkish dessert costing more than $600 USD.

“Other items included pricey sides such as one sautéed broccoli (£14), a portion of asparagus (£18), three herb-crusted fries (£30) and one side of mashed potato (£12),” reported the Manchester Evening News. (Each side was between $20 and $25 USD, for purposes of understanding.)

They also told Salt Bae to bring out his best wine — so he brought out three bottles of wine that were more than $10,000 each. (And to understand that this restaurant really isn’t cheap, one can of Red Bull cost more than $15 USD).

Check out the receipt below. (And please stop making Internet meme people famous. Please.)