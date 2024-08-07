Saweetie Dodges “Barbie World” Question—Says Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj Fans Will Drag Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Saweetie said she don’t have the time for this mess a year after the fact—and we don’t blame her.

Saweetie is proof that the saying “time heals all wounds” only applies to certain situations, especially if Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s fans are involved in the instance.

During a recent interview bit for Cosmopolitan, Saweetie was asked about her New York rap counterparts cinematic collab “Barbie World.” The premise of the segment warranted that the “NANi” rapper either answer the question on the cue card or take a shot.

Considering Ice and Nicki’s collab dropped over a year ago in-tandem with the “Barbie” film, one would think this wouldn’t be a controversial topic at all. However, it is definitely still a messy topic, especially considering they were asking which version of the song was and Saweetie’s reaction to the question is evidence of such.

“Girl, why do you want to have all the fan bases fight me,” Saweetie teased as she questioned the interviewer’s interventions. “For political reasons [takes shot]. Girl, you gone have two fan bases—one dragging me and one punching me.”

Jason Martin, the rapper formerly known as Problem, claimed Nicki Minaj stole Saweetie’s idea to sample Aqua’s single “Barbie Girl” for the Barbie movie. According to Martin, it was Nicki who ran of on the plug with the song after it was allegedly proposed to her as a collaboration with Saweetie.

“As a writer on this, I can confirm this song and idea was sent to [Nicki Minaj] last year to submit for the Barbie movie,” Problem wrote. “It’s sad to see that the original artist has been pushed off a song that was her idea and was meant for both of them. I have no side in this, but I will be compensated.”

At this point, we all just need to be able to hear both versions of the track to decide once and for all.

For now, though, check out the cheeky clip above.