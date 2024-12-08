Sexyy Red Claps Back At Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

First up, Sexyy Red found herself in the middle of some messy accusations. Blame courtesy of a man who claims to be her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend. This is a bit old but let’s delve into it anyway!

This dude shared a phone call allegedly with Sexyy Red, where he made some wild claims about her health. In the recording, he’s grilling her, saying stuff like, “Do you tell them the truth or lie like you did me?” and, “You told me you had that…” Yeah, it was messy.

Now, whether it was actually Sexyy Red on that call remains unconfirmed, but she wasted no time addressing the situation on social media. In true un-sexy fashion, she hit back with a post that read:

“Y’all want to know why I don’t care? 1. It’s not true. 2. Y’all believe anything on this app.”

She added, “I ain’t clearing s##t up. Whatever MF told you, believe it. I literally don’t give a f##k.”

And there you have it. Sexy Redd clearly isn’t here for the drama. As a matter of fact, I think that was Janae Nierah Wherry talking. LOL! Meanwhile, a photo of her and the alleged baby daddy surfaced recently, but nothing’s been confirmed. Let’s keep it moving.

She recently talked to her people. I hardly see her talk.