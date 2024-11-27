Sexyy Red Denies Doing Narcotics On Kai Cenat’s Stream—But Social Media Users Are Skeptical

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red has responded after being accused of using drugs during her appearance on Kai Cenat’s recent Twitch stream.

The “Pound Town” rapper found herself embroiled in a scandal on Twitter following the eventful Twitch stream after viewers accused her of using cocaine. The rumors appeared to stem from a clip taken from the stream which appears to show Sexyy sneaking off on her own to a secluded area in the mansion that Cenat has been filming his Mafiathon 2 stream throughout the month.

In the clip, which is less than 30-seconds long, the St. Louis native appears to take a look around to confirm she’s by herself before producing what appears to be a baggie filled with a powdery white substance. However, Sexyy wasn’t alone nor out of the expansive view of the cameras at the home. No matter the case, Sexyy denied the scene was what it seems once the clip began circulating on the app.

“I definitely was rollin ah wood,” Sexyy wrote in response to a tweet featuring the video.

I definitely was rollin ah wood 🍃💨 https://t.co/J4Tvqo423q — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) November 27, 2024

It should be noted that Sexyy was indeed spotted sparking up a couple of backwoods during her appearance on the stream, including during the immediate aftermath of the tense prank magician Max Major played on Cenat and his guests. Even still, many users were divided in showing either their support for or skepticism of Sexyy’s explanation.

“That’s clearly you LICKING rolling paper, n###as just be wanting clicks,” one user wrote, to which another replied, “They are so obsessed with coke on this app.”

Another user chimed in, questioning how backwoods, which are predominantly know for their brown, leafy texture, suddenly became much lighter in color.

“Since when did a wood become white ??” the user wrote in the tweet. Another user added, “You were definitely sniffing a wood.”

There were multiple users who remarked on Sexyy’s reputation for not having a filter, floating the theory that she would’ve simply told her followers had she actually been using nose candy.

“We have all known sexyy red long enough to know that if it was coke she would say it was coke lol like does anyone believe she would deny it if that’s what it was?” the user wrote before concluding, “Like come on now lol we know u was rolling up.”

Check out the post below to see the gruesome incident that occured with the magician, and the resulting fallout.