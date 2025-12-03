Sexyy Red Nights Or $500 EBT Days?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

exyy Red sparks a wild Internet debate as fans choose between a night with her or $500 in food stamps.

Oh yes – it is Silly Season!

Sexyy Red is back with a viral challenge that’s taking over social media. The Internet stays undefeated and this time it has cooked up a wild new challenge. The question is simple, outrageous and apparently irresistible. Would you rather have one night with Sexyy Red or take $500 in food stamps? Only the internet, y’all.

What’s funny is how quickly people jumped into the debate. People are arguing and joking about this. People just can’t resist weighing in on Sexyy Red. She’s become one of the most polarizing, influential, hood celebrities in Hip-Hop. Her look, her vibe and her unfiltered personality make her a lightning rod. Some call her attractive. Some say the opposite. She’s heard it all and her clapbacks are epic.

She has posted plenty of pictures reminding the world she can look fly when she feels like it. Drake clearly finds her entertaining enough to hang around. If you asked him personally whether he wanted a night with Sexyy Red or food stamps, he’s taking it.

So far she hasn’t chimed in on the challenge. I think she will if we nudge her. She’s built her whole lane on not taking social media trolling too seriously. Give it time.

Drop in the comments and let us know where you stand. A night with Sexyy Red or $500 in food stamps? If you aren’t on food stamps, you might want to clarify whether you’d take cash instead, just for the record.

Oops…she responded!