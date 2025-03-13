Shaq Responds To Ne-Yo Comparison Over Alleged “Big Booty” White Women In His Home

Was Jess Hilarious being messy for revealing Shaq’s home life in this manner?

Shaq’s alleged home life dynamic has prompted The Breakfast Club host Jess Hilarious to compare him to Ne-Yo.

According to Jess, the former NBA Champion and the notoriously non-monogamous R&B singer have a lot in common when it comes to their approach to dating. During a recent broadcast of the show, Jess described her experience visiting Shaq at his new home in Atlanta, where she insists he doesn’t live alone.

In fact, she suggests there are multiple women there with the Diesel, doing chores while showcasing their assets.

“Quick random observation,” Jess started off. “I’m at Shaq’s house yesterday right. And yo this man is living like Ne-Yo. He got four white b######, big booties—and then like one is in the kitchen clean and the other one is in the basement.”

When pressed about spreading Shaq’s business, Jess made sure to make it clear that she wasn’t worried about getting an invite back to Shaq’s pad. Because for her, the experience was too hard to believe to just keep it to herself.

“I don’t know if I’m going go back or not but man when I seen—two of them was bad the other ones they was, they were they were getting there,” she said in part. “But I couldn’t believe it, four white women.

“No I mean like, you know, the other two of them was like beautiful bad, I’m like, ‘OK Shaq, I see what you doing,’ then I seen the other two come out the back and I was like, ‘Oh right they getting there they just need a little bit more work done.”

Shaq simply responded, “Damn Jess” in a comment he shared on a post featuring the clip from the broadcast she made the claims about him.

Ne-Yo, who has been open about dating multiple women at once, has seemingly become a calling card when it comes to the topic of polyamory within the entertainment industry. However, unlike what Jess suggests, which is that the women are seemingly there for sexual intimacy, Ne-Yo suggests the polyamory lifestyle is about much more than that.

“People get caught up on the sexual element of it,” Ne-Yo said during an interview with Real 92.3. “If the only reason you’re doing it is for the sexual part of it, you’re bound to fail. That’s an orgy. That’s swinging. That’s something totally different. This is community. This is a team. We are partners in this situation.”

Watch the clip of Ne-Yo opening up about his polyamory journey in the post below.

"I do partnership, not ownership."



Ne-Yo shares the rules all 4 of his girlfriends must follow and breaks down how his polyamorous relationship affects his 7 children.



(🎥 REAL 92.3 LA/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/vfEr7hN47f — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 7, 2025