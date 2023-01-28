Shemar Moore Fell For Alicia Keys’ Cornrows But His Lusty Ambitions Failed!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Shemar Moore tried to get with singer. Alicia Keys, but he failed miserably. This is what happened!

Shemar Moore once asked out Alicia Keys, and she turned him down.

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Shemar revealed that he once tried to ask Alicia out, but she rejected him.

“I tried to get at Alicia Keys, I ain’t gonna lie. I tried!” Shemar began. “I saw her at the Soul Train Awards, I was in my dressing room. I looked at the monitor, there she was with her cornrows. And this is when her (2001) song ‘Fallin” was first blowing up, she was just getting ready to explode. So she’s playing the piano, doing her thing, and my favorite instrument is the piano.”

Shemar first became interested in Alicia at the awards show he hosted, but he didn’t approach her until four months later at a listening party in Los Angeles.

“I go over and go, ‘Hey, Alicia, you’re wonderful, and your piano (playing) is amazing, I don’t know what your man situation is like, but if you’re ever in LA, I’d love to take you for a drink,'” he recalled.

Alicia responded, “I respect your flirt game. But my man situation is handled.”

He joked, “I walked away so uncool. And my boy was like, ‘What happened?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk about it, let’s go.'”

Alicia would have been in her low-key relationship with longtime collaborator Kerry ‘Krucial’ Brothers Jr. at the time of Shemar’s proposition. She is now married to music producer Swizz Beatz.