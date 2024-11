Shyne alleged he began seeing Brandy while she was dating Ma$e, but Diddy shut down the love triangle with a family meeting.

Shyne claimed he once dated Brandy at the same time as Ma$e, causing chaos in the Bad Boy camp and prompting Sean “Diddy” Combs to intervene.

The former Bad Boy Records artist is opening up about his time on the label amid the release of his new Hulu documentary, The Honorable Shyne. During a recent interview, Shyne claimed Diddy called a meeting to shut down the labelmates’ love triangle.

“I started dating the girl, and that caused like a big thing,” he explained. “We had to have like a family meeting. It was like, ‘Yo, what are you doing? You know, you’re like Kobe coming to the Lakers, and, you know, you want to go after Shaq’s joint.’ Like, you can’t do that. And that’s what I was on for 98. I wasn’t focused.”

Shyne then confirmed he was referring to Brandy after revealing the mystery woman, “She’s selling millions of records. She had like the biggest record that year.”

He also admitted the “I Wanna Be Down” hitmaker humbled him during a heated row.

“We had an argument,” Shyne continued. “She said, ‘Yo, you’re nobody…You’re nobody. You ain’t sell one record. You think you styling, and you think you’re that. You’re nothing. You haven’t sold a record.’”

According to Shyne, Brandy’s words “Hit me like the hand of God just slapped me back into reality because she was telling the truth. I wasn’t there to date R&B divas and pop divas and look fly. I was there to make hit records. And I wasn’t doing that.”

The Shyne/Brandy/Ma$e love triangle was confirmed by the late DJ Clark Kent in the documentary The Honorable Shyne.