‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Sidney Starr Confirms She’s Dating Darius ‘Eddie Winslow’ McCrary

Love & Hip Hop star Sidney Starr — best known for being the first trans star of the franchise — has confirmed she has a new man.

In an Instagram post, Sidney Starr revealed that her new man was none other than Darius “Eddie Winslow” McCrary. McCrary is best known for his role on Family Matters, and for infamously dating Karrine “Superhead” Steffans.

“We both are just built special!!!!! 2 hard working celebrities in the industry!!!!!!! Eddie Winslow, we love you!!!!

@dariusmccrary! We hear ya’ll talking!!! #transisbeautiful #familymatters” she wrote in the caption.

Check out the Instagram post, and video of the two of them together, below.

Darius McCrary and Sidney Starr are DATING?! pic.twitter.com/p8A5MBiY8s — Social Media Herald (@smhnewz) October 18, 2021

Star in the caption said: "We both are just built special!!!!! 2 hard working celebrities in the industry!!!!!!! Eddie Winslow we love you!!!! @dariusmccrary! We hear ya'll talking!!! #transisbeautiful #familymatters " pic.twitter.com/hmW2g95iee — Social Media Herald (@smhnewz) October 18, 2021

We’re not sure if this is just another storyline for Love & Hip-Hop fans to watch, or if this is a real relationship. But either way, good luck to the both of them.

For what it’s worth, both of them have messy relationship histories. In addition to dating Superhead, McCrary was best known for getting thrown in jail back in 2015 for failing to pay child support.

Sidney Starr, meanwhile, previously dated “Right Thurr” rapper Chingy (though she later claimed it was a lie, and she only claimed to be dating him for clout). That “clout,” though, got her some starring roles in Lifetime’s Atlanta Plastic, E!’s Botched, and VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago.

So…Godspeed, y’all.