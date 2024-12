Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent might be the only person who can help get this bounty raised.

50 Cent appears to be skeptical that the authorities will be able to bring a hitman at large to justice after discovering the reward being offered for information leading to the capture of the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In a post he shared on Instagram the G-Unit Films mogul commented on the chilling turn of events which saw Thompson gunned down in cold blood outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday (December 4). The shocking crime unfolded just before a high-profile investor meeting for UnitedHealth Group and has left the city on edge as police hunt for the killer, who has been colloquially dubbed “John Wick” by social media users following the case.

50 Cent shared a copy of the flyer NYPD shared offering a $10,000 reward for “information regarding a homicide” and appeared to express his doubts that the bounty will attract any real tips, considering how lucrative the situation is.

“Only 10K [eyes emoji] for information leading to the arrest of John Wick,” 50 Cent wrote in part. “Damn it man! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi”

Bay Area rapper Guapdad 4000 appeared to be on the same page as 50 Cent and added in the comments section of the post, “They want you to snitch on a hitman ? hahahahaha.”

The NYPD has released photos of a man wanted for questioning in connection with the slaying. The images, snapped by surveillance cameras at the HI New York City hostel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, show a suspect whose face is partially visible. Authorities are urging the public to help identify him.

“The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the newly attached media wanted for questioning in connection with the below listed homicide,” read an official statement from the NYPD.

The brutal shooting happened as Thompson (50) approached the Hilton Hotel for his meeting. A masked gunman opened fire, killing the CEO before fleeing the scene on a bicycle — which he rode into Central Park. Earlier surveillance footage from a nearby Starbucks captured the suspect wearing a mask and a backpack.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot in Targeted Attack After Facing Threats Over Coverage Denials



PHOTO OF SUSPECT RELEASEDhttps://t.co/xb3CVOHpPY — Live News Chat (@livenewscloud) December 5, 2024

Brian Thompson’s family is reeling from the loss. In a heartfelt statement taped to the door of their Minnesota home, they wrote, “We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian… Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives.”

The statement continued, “Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed. We appreciate your condolences and request complete privacy as our family moves through this difficult time.”

Hostelling International USA, the operator of the hostel where the suspect was last seen, also commented, saying, “We are fully cooperating with the NYPD and, as this is an active investigation, cannot comment at this time.”