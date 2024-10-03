SIGNS: Canadian DoorDash Driver Fined After He’s Filmed Spitting In Customer’s Drink

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Watch the video that captured a customer making the shocking discovery of a DoorDash driver tampering with their order.

A former DoorDash driver in Canada was banned from the platform after allegedly being caught on video tampering with a customer’s order.

The stomach-turning incident making waves across social media has exposed how a DoorDash driver in Toronto was caught spitting in a customer’s Booster Juice order. The shocking video, originally shared by 6ixbuzz, shows the moment the delivery driver committed the disgusting act before dropping off the tainted drink at the customer’s doorstep.

But what the driver didn’t count on was the customer watching the entire scene unfold live on his camera. The furious father, who had ordered the juice for his two-year-old son, immediately confronted the driver as he attempted to make the delivery.

“This is for my two-year-old son, why would you spit in my drink?” the man demanded, to which the driver sheepishly replied, “I’m so sorry, sir.”

Not satisfied with the vague apology, the customer pressed further, asking, “Why? I want to know why you did it.”

The driver, visibly rattled, could only muster a confused, “I don’t know.” At this point, things took an even more bizarre turn when the customer revealed he had apparently overcompensated the driver.

“We tipped you, what’s the problem?” the man questioned the driver.

Desperate to defuse the situation, the driver tried to downplay the situation due to the fact that he had passengers with him on the delivery.

“No problem, sir,” he said. “My kids are in my car.”

In a heated moment, the customer dared the driver to drink his own spit-filled beverage, which the driver swiftly refused. He even tried denying that he had tampered with the seal, but the customer wasn’t buying it, having the whole incident on camera. The video ends with the customer flagging down police to intercept the driver before he left his home.

A Door Dash driver was fined $500 and banned from the delivery service after spitting in a Whitby man’s order even after receiving a tip.



The driver also had kids in his car with no seatbelt on. pic.twitter.com/UmYbEth1hk — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) September 28, 2024

As the video gained traction online, DoorDash Canada was forced to step in and address the shocking behavior. In a statement issued to Now Toronto, a spokesperson for the company slammed the driver’s actions, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

“DoorDash does not condone any tampering with customer orders, as food safety is one of our top priorities. The Dasher in question has been deactivated from our platform and the customer has been compensated for this appalling experience,” the statement read. DoorDash also reassured the public they are “reaching out to the customer directly to offer further support.”

Watch the video of the intense exchange after the driver was caught red-handed above.