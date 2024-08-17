SIGNS: Guilty Verdict Reached In Ajike Owens’ Murder Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Guilty verdict delivered in the murder case of Ajike Owens. Susan Lorincz convicted of first-degree felony manslaughter.

The woman who previously pled not guilty in the murder case of Ajike “AJ” Owens has been found guilty more than a year after the victim was slain.

According to a report from ABC News, Susan Lorincz has been found guilty of first-degree felony manslaughter with a firearm for the murder of her neighbor Owens. The verdict was delivered on August 16 in a dramatic courtroom showdown just before 3:00 p.m. Eastern. The ruling could land Lorincz behind bars for up to 30 years. Judge Robert Hodges has ordered her to remain in Marion County jail without bond until her sentencing. Upon hearing the verdict, Pamela Dias, Owens’ mother, could hardly contain her relief.

“Oh, God! Thank you, Jesus!” Pamela Diaz shouted as Lorincz left the courtroom. “I am very pleased with the jury, the prosecution, the verdict of the guilty. I find some peace with that verdict. I feel that, although my daughter is gone forever, the children’s mom is gone forever, but we’ve achieved some justice for Ajike.”

The fatal incident unfolded in 2023 on June 2, when Lorincz, a white woman, shot Owens, a Black mother of four, through a locked door after a dispute over children playing near Lorincz’s home. Lorincz’s defense argued she acted in self-defense, claiming she feared for her life. Owens’ youngest son reportedly witnessed Lorincz shoot his mother when the disturbance occurred.

“Ms. Owens was banging on the door telling the defendant to come out,” state attorney Rich Buxman stated in his closing argument. “Belief that there was an immediate or imminent danger was simply unreasonable.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Owens’ family, declared that the guilty verdict is a necessary means to a neverending fight against violence.

“This verdict is a critical step in securing justice for AJ and her family,” Ben Crump said. “While nothing can erase the pain they’ve endured, today’s decision sends a clear message that senseless violence will be met with accountability.”

The case has drawn comparisons to other high-profile shootings, such as the killing of Botham Jean by Amber Guyger in Dallas and the tragic death of Jordan Davis in Florida. These cases highlight the ongoing issues of racial tension and self-defense claims that often spark national debates on justice and equality.

As Lorincz prepares for her sentencing, the case stands as a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked prejudice and violence.

Watch the report below for additional details on the case.