SIGNS: “Incarcerated Firefighters” Battle Cali Blazes, Giving Modern-Day Slavery Vibes

Keep all the people of California and the Los Angeles area in our prayers.

As I’m scrolling through the latest news about the wildfire infernos tearing through Los Angeles, something caught my attention: the term “incarcerated firefighters.” At first, I was confused—how are so many firefighters behind bars? Are we talking about actual firefighters who ended up incarcerated for unrelated reasons? Turns out, not exactly.

These “incarcerated firefighters” are inmates—prisoners—being sent out to battle California’s raging wildfires. More than 500 of them are risking their lives to save people and property. This isn’t a new practice, but it’s still controversial. They’re earning a measly $26 a day. They put their lives on the line, only to head back to a cell once their shift ends. It makes some sense because I’m sure some are just looking to feel “alive” or get outside.

The deeper you dig, the more problematic this becomes. Government spending on professional firefighting has been slashed, specifically in L.A., leaving these inmates to fill the gaps. They may be heroes now, but that’s not the point. This isn’t just about firefighting. This is about exploiting a vulnerable population, those we may not care about. They risk their lives because they are broke or broken. They don’t even get a decent payout from the prison, but I bet the prison gets paid nicely for donating their “relatively free labor.” If this doesn’t give off modern-day slavery vibes, I don’t know what does.

And the madness doesn’t stop there. Reports are surfacing about insurance companies potentially pulling out of these disaster-prone areas. The other result could be jacking up premiums so high that regular folks can’t afford them. It’s a one-two punch of injustice for communities already devastated by fire and smoke. By the way, this includes places like Florida that have disasters often.

To everyone out in California dealing with this chaos, stay strong. And to the incarcerated brothers and sisters fighting to save lives while locked in a broken system, keep your heads up. This system might be unjust, but your bravery speaks volumes.

Lastly…

R.I.P. Victor Shaw. The 66-year old tragically lost his life while trying to protect his family’s 55-year-old home during the Eaton Fire. He refused to evacuate, even thought he had health issues. A family friend discovered his remains the following morning. Heartbreaking. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. Please take care of yourself. We can replace financial and material goods.