SIGNS: Jamie Foxx Goes After Diddy In Upcoming Netflix Special, According To Eyewitnesses

Jamie Foxx may have tipped the feds off to Diddy’s criminal activity, according to rumors swirling following the tapping of his upcoming Netflix special.

Page Six reports eyewitnesses who attended Foxx’s recent one-man show in Atlanta claim he’s going after Diddy in his upcoming Netflix special entitled What Had Happened Was. Sources who attended the tapings have mixed recollections of Foxx’s remarks, but some suggest the comedian may have blamed Diddy for his mysterious hospitalization last year.

The buzz began after videographer and producer Choke No Joke attended two of Foxx’s shows in early October at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. Choke said Foxx allegedly claimed he was the one who reported Diddy to the FBI. Choke described Foxx’s tone as serious, hinting at a deeper conflict between the two stars.

In an interview with Comedy Hype, Choke elaborated on his experience at the tapping, recalling what he heard come from Foxx’s mouth during the shows.

“Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix, and I went to the taping,” Choke said. “He said, ‘Diddy did something to me, and I’m the one who called the feds on him.’”

In addition to Choke, celebrity bodyguard Big Homie .CC added fuel to the fire in an interview with Cam Capone News, claiming he was aware of an alleged incident in which Diddy attempted to harm Foxx prior to his health scare last year.

“I know Diddy poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie reported him to the FBI because of it,” Big Homie .CC said. However, actor Dennis L.A. White, who attended two tapings, downplayed the allegations.

“People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible — he was not responsible,” White told Page Six. “If he was, I would’ve been dead.” White emphasized that Foxx joked about Diddy but didn’t accuse him outright or mention law enforcement.

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, announced her father had been hospitalized last April while he was filming, but it’s never been made public what happened. The 56-year-old addressed what Corinne described as “a medical complication” in an Instagram video last July. On the other hand, Diddy has been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest on September 16. He’s charged with multiple RICO charges, including sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty.