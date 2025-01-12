SIGNS: Near-Fatal Argument Erupts Over 10 Cent Soda Bottle Deposit At Detroit Gas Station

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Alicia Bradford, the Wayne County Parks Director, and her husband Larry were arrested following the incident.

A Wayne County official is facing charges after a gas station store brawl.

The incident happened at a Detroit BP on January 1, when Larry Bradford, the husband of Wayne County Parks Director Alicia Bradford, lost his temper over a $.10 bottle deposit he thought was tax. A customer waiting in line behind Larry pointed out the clerk had proof on the receipt, which Larry clearly didn’t appreciate.

Surveillance video shows Larry push the man before they began to grapple and Larry begins hitting the man with the pop can in his hand. He then throws the man into racks of merchandise and mutters, “Let me get my pistol.”

Larry returns, still yelling at the man, and says, “Get on your f###### knees, say you’re sorry.” The man apologizes, but Larry hits him on the head and demands he finds his ring while holding the gun.

Alicia storms in and asks Larry if the man tried to rob him, to which the man replies no. Larry continued, “I should kill you. I should blow your m###########’ brains out.”

Alicia, with her gun drawn, says she’ll call the police while the man stayed in a kneeling position.

“You’re going to stay down there,” Alicia said, before asking the man what happened. “We got into an argument over the price of pop,” the man says, to which she responds, “What are you getting in it for, what does that have to do with you. I could do something to you. I’m calling the police.”

After she backed out of the store, a female voice can be heard saying “I’ll kill you.”

But when the police arrived, the arrested the Bradfords—not the man or employee behind the counter. Both have been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm. Fox 2 News attempted to talk to Alicia, but she walked away without comment.

She’s been suspended from her job per the Wayne County Public Information officer, who offered in a statement, “We will not be providing further comments while the matter is under investigation.”

The couple was arraigned and given a $50,000 personal bond. Both are due in court on Monday (January 13).