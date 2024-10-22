SIGNS: Pink-Tinted Narcotic Trends Amid Autopsy Details Of Deceased One Direction Star

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The drug “pink cocaine” which became a significant piece of evidence in a lawsuit filed against Diddy earlier this year, was allegedly found in the toxicology report for deceased One Direction artist Liam Payne.

According to a report from the New York Daily News, Payne had a dangerous mix of substances in his bloodstream at the time of his tragic death, including the notorious party drug “pink cocaine,”. The toxicology report revealed that Payne, just 31 years old, had cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack, and “pink cocaine” in his system when he died in Buenos Aires last week.

Investigators are alleging that Payne had taken a cocktail of recreational substances, including a variant known as “Cristal,” which is said to cause severe hallucinations, aggressive outbursts, and erratic behavior. A hotel worker has also been accused of being involved in procuring the narcotics for Payne. Among the items discovered in Payne’s hotel room were a bottle of liquor, drug paraphernalia and anti-anxiety medication.

Before the singer’s fall from the hotel balcony, a hotel staff member frantically dialed emergency services, reporting that Payne was trashing his room and may have posed a threat to himself.

Payne was reportedly booted from a different Buenos Aires hotel days before his death for allegedly disturbing other guests while intoxicated. The preliminary autopsy cited the cause of death as “multiple traumas” from his fall, with both internal and external bleeding. While officials have declared the fall a suicide, the exact circumstances surrounding his final moments remain under investigation.

The appearance of “pink cocaine” in Payne’s system has raised eyebrows in the entertainment industry, shedding light on the dangerous designer drug that has been gaining attention this year. Known for its vibrant color and potent effects, “pink cocaine” was thrust into the public eye after a lawsuit alleged that City Girls rapper Yung Miami had transported the drug for disgraced music mogul Diddy.

According to Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, Diddy was involved in the distribution and use of a dangerous drug known as “tuci,” which also may have put the Bad Boy honcho on the Feds’ radar. The accusations, part of a larger lawsuit, were revealed during a sequence of events surrounding Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival in Virginia.

Jones claims Diddy was snorting cocaine during rehearsals His dissatisfaction with cocaine led him to seek a more potent substance, tuci, which he allegedly did regularly with the help of his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram. When Combs’ employee and alleged drug mule Brendan Paul realized he’d forgotten the dope, a frantic effort to secure it ensued. Khorram allegedly orchestrated for Yung Miami to transport the drug from Miami to Virginia on Diddy’s private jet.