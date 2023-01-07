SIGNS: Roswell Restaurant Employee Blows $300K Of Company’s Money On Strippers

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

We’re back with another edition of SIGNS, a segment of stories that suggest the world really might be coming to an end. Case in point, a Roswell, Georgia restaurant employee decided it was a good idea to use the company debit card to fund his insatiable appetite for strippers.

According to WSBTV-2 Atlanta, 56-year-old Scott Spilberg became the manager of Houck’s Grille in August 2020. As the pandemic raged on, Spilberg reportedly visited two different strip clubs more than 50 times during an 11-month period, charging more than $300,000 to the company card.

“This greedy defendant abused his position to fund his own lifestyle,” Special Agent in Charge of FBA Atlanta Keri Farley said, clearly disgusted. “Because of his actions, the restaurant, and people he was chosen to lead suffered the impacts. People who brazenly steal from their employers should expect to be held accountable.”

Spilberg was convicted last September after pleading guilty to wire fraud. On Thursday (January 5), he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He’s also been ordered to pay $300,533.78 in restitution. But hey, at least one local stripper is out there driving a new car thanks to Spilberg’s generation donations.