SIGNS: UFOs Over New Jersey Or Is Elon Musk Up To Something?

What is going on in the world that has UFOs flying over the suburbs?

Over the past few weeks, New Jersey residents have been buzzing (pun intended) about some mysterious drones popping up across the state.

These aren’t your typical toys. Law enforcement and even the FBI, are trying to figure out what’s going on.

Most of the sightings have been happening at night in various parts of central and southern New Jersey. Even Staten Island, NY, has seen some. I wonder if Wu-Tang is doing the knowledge on this. Anyway, here is the craziest part to me: These drones have reportedly been as big as an SUV. Can you imagine seeing drones the size of your CAR cruising through the night sky?

Maybe.

What are these drones doing, and who’s behind them?

“They weren’t your regular, store-bought drones,” said Walt Miller, police chief in Evesham Township. “Some were as large as an SUV and had blinking lights.” Some people have felt like these were UFOs, but not the agencies on these types of things. The FBI is on it.

This is so crazy, because people have been spotting drones almost nightly. These drones are becoming a problem. For instance, on December 4, a medevac helicopter couldn’t land to help a car crash victim because drones were buzzing in the area. Flight restrictions have been put in place over places like Picatinny Arsenal Military Base and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. The FAA has stated that there will be a price to pay if you go near the president elect!

Now, in the digi-streets, they are saying it is just some mess that Elon Musk is testing out. I am not sure I believe that, but it would make more sense than a UFO to me. Still, the inability to identify these drones or locate the source is strange too. I am thinking something as large as an SUV will be easy to track down.

If you see one of these drones—or have footage—get to snitching! I am nosy enough to advocate for snitches on this one. You can call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or send tips and videos to www.tips.fbi.gov.

Keep your eyes to the sky, New Jersey!