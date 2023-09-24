SIGNS: UPDATE—Official Tests Reveal ‘Mummy Alien’ Corpses Are 100% Non-Human Made

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Them folks saying E.T. is really real!

The alleged 1,000-year-old alien mummy corpses discovered in Peru have reportedly undergone extensive lab testing and the results are in—they are 100 percent non-human beings.

Mexican doctors allegedly examined the remains of two deceased aliens allegedly recovered in Cusco, Peru just days after they were displayed before Congress during an intense hearing in which a UFO expert Jaime Maussan testified. At the time of the hearing, Maussan claimed that the two mummified alien corpses he presented weren’t native to “our terrestrial evolution.” Maussan also claimed nearly a third of the corpses DNA remains “Unknown.”

Now it appears those suspicions have been confirmed. Both of the corpses had full CT scans and X-rays revealing the remains are actually believed to be up to 1800 years old. Mexican forensics specialist Dr. Jose de Jesus Salce also claims the corpses belong to a “One skeleton family” and show no signs of human manipulation. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any spookier, it just did!

Check out the chilling post below.