SIGNS: Alien Corpses From Mexico Are On Display In The Courtroom Like A Museum

They really got E.T. on display in congress, no David Spielberg.

Just when we thought the United State’s Government Aliens saga couldn’t get any crazier, officials have decided to unveil corpses of extraterrestrials.

That’s right, the remains of two deceased aliens allegedly recovered in Cusco, Peru were displayed before Congress during an intense hearing in which a UFO expert was forced to testify. According to Jaime Maussan, the two mummified alien corpses he presented aren’t native to “our terrestrial evolution.” And apparently, nearly a third of their DNA remains “Unknown.”

To be honest, when I first saw the video of the alleged alien corpses online, I thought them s#### were old special FX stunt doubles from the original E.T. movie. Then I found out that Mr. Maussan, who testified under oath, has been associated with claims about aliens that have since been debunked.

At the same time, though, if the government has been in possession of alien corpses this entire time, maybe bro isn’t actually cappin’! I still don’t know, though—they trying to tell me these mummified alien corpses are more than 1,000-years-old. So you telling me folks was dwelling the hood we call Earth for the last 1,000 years? Ain’t not f###ing way boi (Duke Dennis voice)!

Check out the insane clip below and decide for yourself.