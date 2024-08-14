Signs: Women Steals Millions In Chicken, Gets 9 Years—But There’s A Crazy Twist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The movement to free a women that was arrested for stealing $1.5 million in chicken wings has started. Tap in with the case and the twist of events that could free her!

Check out this crazy story out of Illinois. Vera Liddell, the former food service director for Harvey School District 152, just pleaded guilty to pulling off a wild heist of $1.5 million worth of food—mainly chicken wings—from the school district she worked for. The story broke on Hip-Hop’s 51st Birthday.

Liddell, who worked near Chicago, got caught up in some serious accusations from Cook County prosecutors. They claim she was swiping massive amounts of food meant for kids learning remotely during the pandemic. The hustle? Ordering over 11,000 cases of chicken wings from the district’s food provider and picking them up in a school district cargo van.

According to the proffer presented at her bond hearing, “The massive fraud began at the height of COVID during a time when students were not allowed to be physically present in school.” Even though the kids were learning from home, the school district was still providing meals for the students to pick up.

And here’s the kicker, Liddell got busted when the district’s business manager did a routine mid-year audit and found the food service budget was $300,000 over despite being only halfway through the school year. Got dang it, Vera!

She copped a plea on August 9 and got slapped up with a 9-year prison sentence…at 68-years old. Wild, right?

Well, it gets wilder.

🚨BREAKING: #Chiefs star Chris Jones says he will pay the 1.5 MILLION DOLLARS worth of stolen chicken wings by an Illinois school worker, to help her get released from jail.



She was just sentenced to nine years in prison. pic.twitter.com/vEw46z0Vam — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 14, 2024 Chiefs star Chris Jones has offered to put up the $1.5 million bucks to liberate Ms. Vera from the belly of the beast. She has been convicted, but can this free our sister/auntie/mother? Brother Man Jones put the offer out there to help her get released from jail, according to reports.

By the way, they have never revealed what she was doing with the chicken. But I suspect she was feeding herself, her fam or the hood. She’s the chicken wing Robin Hood.

Free Ms. Vera!!! Lord knows, people have done worse: