Signs: Women Steals Millions In Chicken, Gets 9 Years—But There’s A Crazy Twist

Check out this crazy story out of Illinois. Vera Liddell, the former food service director for Harvey School District 152, just pleaded guilty to pulling off a wild heist of $1.5 million worth of food—mainly chicken wings—from the school district she worked for. The story broke on Hip-Hop’s 51st Birthday.
Liddell, who worked near Chicago, got caught up in some serious accusations from Cook County prosecutors. They claim she was swiping massive amounts of food meant for kids learning remotely during the pandemic. The hustle? Ordering over 11,000 cases of chicken wings from the district’s food provider and picking them up in a school district cargo van.
According to the proffer presented at her bond hearing, “The massive fraud began at the height of COVID during a time when students were not allowed to be physically present in school.” Even though the kids were learning from home, the school district was still providing meals for the students to pick up.
And here’s the kicker, Liddell got busted when the district’s business manager did a routine mid-year audit and found the food service budget was $300,000 over despite being only halfway through the school year. Got dang it, Vera!
She copped a plea on August 9 and got slapped up with a 9-year prison sentence…at 68-years old. Wild, right?
Well, it gets wilder.
By the way, they have never revealed what she was doing with the chicken. But I suspect she was feeding herself, her fam or the hood. She’s the chicken wing Robin Hood.
Free Ms. Vera!!! Lord knows, people have done worse: