Skilla Baby Baffled By Baby Mama Rumor: “I Don’t Even Know That Lady”

Skilla Baby reacted to a rumor about him supposedly expecting a child with a woman he claims he doesn’t know.

Skilla Baby denied a social media post claiming he’s expecting a baby. The Detroit-bred rapper called out the Instagram account UrFavesBeforeIG for spreading misinformation on Wednesday (July 17).

“lol I don’t got no f###### baby on the way whoever run that page a lame and just be saying anything,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Don’t believe this corny s###. Lmao I hate social media.”

Skilla Baby reiterated his denial on Instagram Stories.

“Whoever run this page is a corn,” he wrote. “I don’t even know that lady and my hair not even done.”

The Geffen Records artist cleared up the rumor less than two weeks after threatening to sue the Detroit Police Department. Skilla Baby accused a Detroit cop of harassment.

“Every time I perform at home, fire marshals or Detroit police always come shut me down,” he said. “I already like—I don’t even know what I be doing, but they always come shut me down. And I got one officer that just always pick on me, his name is Lt. Rue … Every event I’m at, he always try to get me kicked out.”

He added, “The next thing I’ma do is sue the city. I’m gonna sue the DPD for keep putting him at my events … Tell Lt. Rue to leave me alone.”

Detroit police contested Skilla Baby’s allegations. The department claimed there were legitimate reasons for shutting down his shows.

“We deny any suggestion of wrongdoing toward the performer or his events,” the DPD told the Detroit Free Press. “While several of Skilla Baby’s concerts have been canceled, this has been due to the performer failing to follow city protocols and for failing to obtain venues with the appropriate capacity.”

Skilla Baby was referring to Lt. Lacell Rue, who was charged with assault as a sergeant in 2019. DPD promoted Rue to lieutenant in 2022.