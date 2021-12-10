Slim 400’s Final Moments Captured on Tape

The murder of Slim 400 has been caught on video. Law enforcement has confirmed its validity, Multiple shots were fired in bold attack.

Yesterday (Dec. 8), while in Inglewood, CA, Vincent “Slim 400” Cohran was shot. While en route to a local hospital, the emerging entertainer, would succumb to his fatal injuries. Upon arrival, he was pronounced dead. Today, a disheartening video, which displays his final moments has surfaced, via Poetik Flakko.

In it, malevolence is personified. Slim is seen sitting in a car on its drivers side. The stationary vehicle is parked in a driveway. Then an unknown assailant approaches the former YG affiliate. A gun muzzle flashes.

A cacophony of gunshots interrupts the evening. Flesh is pieced by incessant bullets. Regrettably, a soul is pried away from its vessel. As of yet, no suspects have been identified nor apprehended.

Right now, words are not enough to manage this sudden grief. To the people who knew him best, AllHipHop. com expresses its encompassing condolences.