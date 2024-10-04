Slim Shady’s Gone, But Grandpa Eminem Is Here—From Rap God To GrandPaw

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem just dropped a bomb bigger than Slim Shady’s death. He’s got a new name – Grandpa. Yes, you read that right. Eminem is about to be a grandfather.

Eminem revealed that his daughter, Hailie Jade, is expecting her husband. He crafted a cinematic tribute to their daddy-daughter bond that’ll make even the toughest Hip-Hop heads cry. The pictures in the vid go back to 1999, the early days of Eminem’s rise. Other clips show Hailie’s wedding, which happen this past May. “Temporary” is the name of the song, which is from his latest album The Death of Slim Shady.

In the video, Hailie hands her dad a custom jersey with “Grandpa” proudly stitched on the back. Check it out.

Hailie confirmed her pregnancy shortly after the video dropped, but you know that because you read AllHipHop allday. 🙂

Eminem, now 51, has literally been writing songs about her since the beginning of his career. Tracks like “Hailie’s Song” and “Mockingbird” were odes to his daughter. “Temporary” has him promising to be her guardian angel from beyond. Slim Shady might be gone, but Grandpa Marshall is here to stay!