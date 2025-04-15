Slim Thug Claims Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella Proves She Wants Him—But He’d Need Viagra

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Slim Thug suggests fans are actually the “cringe” ones, despite his lewd comments about Megan Ther Stallion.

Slim Thug is under the impression that Megan Thee Stallion has a crush on him and as a result, is considering using male erectile dysfunction pills should a fling between them ensue.

Following Megan’s performance on Coachella’s main stage on Sunday (April 13), the Houston rap veteran gave his two cents on the set during one of his unfiltered livestreams.

However, what started off as a nod of appreciation to her decision to perform covers of his songs “Thug From Around The Way” and “Still Tippin'” turned into an X-rated tirade fairly quickly.

“But did y’all see Thee Stallion [Megan Thee Stallion] dancing to ‘Thug From Around The Way’ and ‘Still Tippin’,” Slim Thug said in part. “If that ain’t a, ‘Hey, I want you daddy,’ call I don’t know what is.”

Slim Thug then suggested it would only be a matter of time before he and Megan would be cozied up together in H-Town.

“So I’m just waiting on my day kid,” he said. “I’m just waiting on her to come to Houston and hit my line like, ‘Hey I’m in the town pick me up,’ you know what I’m saying? It’s only a matter of time at this point. She brought me out in Houston—know she got a crush on me by this point she danced to two of my songs—I’ll say I’m in there.”

But it seems as though Slim Thug’s excitement quickly fell by the wayside as he began weighing the real world factors that could affect his chances with Megan.

“I probably can’t keep her,” he speculated. “I ain’t gonna lie. She’s a lot of energy. You can tell from this twerking.” He did, however, come up with a solution.

“I ain’t gonna let her kill me,” he said. “I can’t pop a viagra every day g#######—well, we can have a good time we can have a good time if I catch ya in the city. I’ll put you in that Spectre one of these drop top Rolls Royces.”

Slim Thug says Megan Thee Stallion has a crush on him as he reacts to her dancing to his songs at Coachella, and admits he’ll need Viagra to keep up with her. pic.twitter.com/aVq0k0u9qv — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 15, 2025

Slim Thug went on to theorize a grim outcome for what could go down should he try to indulge in physical relations with a woman of Megan’s caliber on a daily basis.

“We have a good time, but man I ain’t got the daily energy for that I’ve been done kill myself,” he said laughing. “‘Rapper Slim Thug has a stroke too many Viagra trying to keep up with Thee Stallion.’”

The candid comments didn’t end there, either, as Slim Thug started to defend his advance at Megan after a viewer of the live stream claimed he was “throwing cringe game at Meg,” which he outright denied.

“See you say that but why is she dancing to my songs at Coachella?” he questioned the fan in response. “Y’all throwing cringe for thinking that anything cringe. Why would she come to the Houston? She bring me out on stage with her to perform with her? Y’all is cringe. I’m, just showing love to the rapper from the city.”

As Slim Thug continued he dismissed his remarks as a small sign of support for Meg, much like the love he’s shown to the Houston artists that have come before her.

“I’m big upping Megan Thee Stallion because she’s from the city of Houston,” he said. “Just like Beyoncé them the queens we’re always gonna turn them up. It’s y’all be cringe y’all people be, ‘Ugh why is he saying that?’ Y’all the weirdos. We be on stage together. We got pictures together all that.”

Check out Slim Thugs full rant in the post above.