Slim Thug Says He’s Voting For Kamala Harris Because She’s Black Woman, Not Her Policies

Hear Houston rap juggernaut Slim Thug makes a passionate plea for Black Americans to support Kamala Harris in her run for president.

Slim Thug is unabashedly showing his support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ run for office and has expressed why he feels other people of color should follow suit.

The Houston rapper took to Instagram Live equipped with a passionate plea for Black Americans to support Kamala Harris in her run for president. In doing so, Slim Thug made his stance crystal clear, remarking on his belief that her identity as a Black woman should be enough to earn votes from the Black community. In his candid, unfiltered video, Slim expressed his frustration with Black voters who might hesitate to support Harris, stressing the importance of backing her regardless of policy specifics.

“How is you Black, not represent for the Black woman,” Slim Thug began, questioning how any Black person could consider voting for anyone else. “I understand white people voting for Trump, or any other race,” he said. “I’m going to vote for Kamala strictly because she Black. I don’t even know her muthaf##king policies.”

Slim Thug continued, arguing identity, solidarity and loyalty within the community are major reasons why Black people should be supporting Harris.

“I’m not finna not vote for the Black lady though,” he said. “I don’t know what type of people y’all is. I’m voting for the Black woman kid. It shouldn’t even be nothing to think about.”

The rapper also pushed back against common criticisms of Harris, particularly those who accuse her of being insufficiently “Black” or claim she’s out to take away Americans’ guns.

“’Oh man, she’s going to take our guns, she’s not Black,’ stop the cap man!” he exclaimed. “Kamala is Black kid. Stop the cap, man.”

Slim Thug’s fiery defense of Harris didn’t stop there, as he went on to attack Donald Trump’s stance on policing in response to critics who have accused the Vice President of locking Black men up during her tenure as the District Attorney in San Francisco.

“Trump just said on TV, he’s going to give police free range on you dumb ass n###ass,” he warned.

Slim Thug isn’t the only celebrity throwing his support behind Kamala Harris. Over recent months, other prominent figures in the Black entertainment world have expressed their endorsement. Common has praised Harris’s dedication to criminal justice reform, while media mogul Oprah Winfrey has applauded her as a symbol of progress for Black women.

Watch Slim Thug’s full address on the matter in the post above.