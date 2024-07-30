Snoop Dogg Finds Support From DJ Paul & DJ Quik Amid “Satanic” Chain Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg managed to give GloRilla a shoutout while swatting rumors about his Paris Olympics jewelry being Satanic.

Snoop Dogg has responded to rumors that his custom goat necklace, which he has been sporting during the 2024 Paris Olympics, is a Satanic symbol.

In addition to critics slamming the ceremony for what many have described as a demonic recreation of the “Last Supper” from the Bible, countless conspiracy theorists have accused the West Coast rapper of donning the goat chain in reference to Baphomet, a symbol of balance in various occult and mystical traditions.

In the video he shared to his Instagram profile, Snoop Dogg seemingly addresses the elephant in the room and sets the record straight on the symbolism behind his custom jewelry piece.

“I don’t know what y’all thought this was, but this is the GOAT,” Snoop Dogg emphasized. “I had this made because somebody told me I was the GOAT, so I wanted to make me a GOAT chain.”

Snoop then emphasized the positive connotation behind the symbol while aggressively countering the negative rumors swirling.

“All that other s##t y’all talking about, I don’t know what y’all talking about, but this is the goat greatest of all time with a blue diamond on his head,” he said. “Gold goat. That other s##t y’all talking about. Miss me with that b#######.”

Snoop Dogg concluded by firmly dismissing the baseless claims while taking a moment to vibe out to GloRilla amid her 25th birthday celebration.

“Dog is the GOAT representing peace and love around the whole globe,” he said. “So now y’all know the truth. It’s a goat. I don’t know what kind of misprint y’all n###as was on. Media love starting s##t. Leave me the f##k alone. I’m over here been having fun in Paris. Yeah. Glo. Yeah. Glo.”

Several of Snoop Dogg’s collaborators and supporters, including DJ Paul and DJ Quick, showed up in the comment section of the post to add their stamp of approval on the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper’s rebuttal to the rumors.

“I think it’s a sapphire pimpin,” DJ Quik wrote. “You’re arguing with children who are afraid of the bogeyman.” DJ Paul added, “Same with my Goat horns tattoo bro.”

Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that Snoop Dogg’s goat necklace symbolizes greatness, peace and love—not anything sinister.

Check out the full video above.