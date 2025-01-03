Social Media Erupts Over Katt Williams’ Rumored “Club Shay Shay” Return 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A clip of Shannon Sharpe hinting at Katt Williams’ return to “Club Shay Shay” on January 3, 2024, is making the rounds online.

Katt Williams kicked off 2024 by igniting a frenzy with his explosive “Cub Shay Shay” interview, and a throwback teaser from Shannon Sharpe resurfaced on social media, making users convinced the comic will do it all over again.

The veteran sportscaster hinted at a return during a November episode of “Nightcap” alongside Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. According to Sharpe, Williams could return on the anniversary of their incendiary, nearly three-hour-long conversation.

“There’s a possibility that you might hear the haymakers very, very soon,” Sharpe said with a sly grin. “I can tell you this: He’s been writing more material… Jan. 3, 2025 is right around the corner. That’s all I’m going to say about that.”

Williams broke the internet with his bombshell claims last January after airing out multiple celebrities on the podcast. He declared 2024 “the age of truth,” while dishing the dirt on Diddy, Tyler Perry, Ludacris, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Tiffany Haddish and many other high-profile figures.

“All of these big dick deviants is all catching hell in 2024,” Williams told Sharpe last January. “It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if it’s Diddy or whoever you is. T.D. Jakes any of them. All lies will be exposed. That’s all.”

Despite going viral multiple times throughout the year because of the interview, Katt Williams claims he actually held back during his appearance on “Club Shay Shay.” If that’s true, a second installment could see the iconic comedian truly take the gloves off.

“I [set] out to kill the careers of the people I was talking about,” he said during an appearance at Vulture Festival in November. “But it was so vicious that I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs, so that the comic I’m talking about knows, ‘I know your real story, m###########.’ Ima tell this, but you know what else I know.”

As January 3 rolled around, Katt Williams’ possible return to “Club Shay Shay” divided fans. While some hoped Williams would set the tone for 2025, others feared hearing more predictions, and a few joked that he needed to close the portal he supposedly opened last year.

Check out some reactions below.

I wouldn’t mind if Katt Williams start 2025 with another Club Shay Shay interview and Kendrick Lamar closes it with a new album. pic.twitter.com/oc7FE8wnIU — Rushun Wiseman (@art_mogul) January 1, 2025

Lord Katt Williams doing another interview with Shay Shay😫😫. We still recovering from the last one. — EMARI❤️ (@ItzMsLeeLee2U) January 2, 2025

KATT WILLIAMS GONE BE ON CLUB SHAY SHAY AGAIN TODAY. pic.twitter.com/cDb4hhJTh5 — Vergil (@Fath3rOfNero) January 3, 2025

To close the portal — ✨🖤🦋Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Kî the Scallion🖖🌊🌻 (@ashynoodles) January 2, 2025

Y’all please stop saying he’s closing the portal because he’s not. pic.twitter.com/bX9x3xDuO2 — ✨Kei$ha✨ (@GlamazonJay) January 3, 2025

They’re saying Shannon Sharpe is bringing Katt Williams back to club shay shay… unc please don’t do this — Master Bruce (@BruceWilliams__) January 3, 2025