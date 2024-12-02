Sonny Digital Defends Druski Over Fat Shaming Controversy: “I Blame The Parents”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Read Sonny Digital’s unapologetic Twitter rant in response to the viral video accusing Druski of fat shaming a child actor.

Sonny Digital has chimed in on the viral exchange between Druski and a child actor during Kai Cenat’s Thanksgiving Twitch stream with Kevin Hart.

In a blunt and unforgiving rant on Twitter, Digital responded to the emotional video of the mother of the child shared in which she accused Druski of fat shaming her son after he called the boy a “fat little s##t.” Rather than express any sort of sympathy for the young actor, Digital ended up taking the boy’s parents to task in his initial words on the matter.

“Well I don’t think kids should be fat at such a young age, but that’s not up to them, that’s up to the parents,” Digital wrote in part.

Digital then appeared to take sides with Druski and empathized with the big b#### comedian, who he says likely faced the same type of harassment his entire life.

“I think Druski probably got his tuff skin from being fat” he added. “Think about it, n###a had to defend himself against fat jokes all his life…. All he was doing was getting the boy prepped if he plans on staying fat for the duration of his life.”

The producer also remarked on his belief that the wild and wide world we live in is home to the type of bullying and body commentary that Druski was accused of perpatrating on the stream.

“Also All of us are grown and we know that the fat kids are an easy target,” he said. “Especially for a kids.”

He continued, “I blame the parents for knowingly letting your kid get BIG then get mad at the world for doing what world does.”

Digital concluded by turning the tables on the conversation and expressing his opinion that people often normalize what they deem appropriate when it comes to criticizing beauty standards, rather than remaining steadfast across the board. In doing so, he used himself as an example for the type of harassment people routinely face, despite the fact that the uproar is not nearly as prevalent.

“ALSO yall pick and choose when it’s ok and when it’s not ok to body shame people…” he wrote.

“Causeeee yall would definitely run up to me and say ‘DAMNNNNN You skinny as hell,’ but I’d be wrong if I went up to a fat person and was like ‘DAMNNNNNN you fat as hell’…”

Watch the original interaction between Druski and the child actor which caused the controversy in the post below.