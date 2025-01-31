Soulja Boy Calls Bhad Bhabie A Crackhead As Albama Rumors Spiral Out Of Control

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie really got Soulja Boy in his Drake defamation lawsuit bag.

Soulja Boy has broken his silence following a new accusation from Bhad Bhabie regarding a rumored connection between him and her nemesis Alabama Barker.

The rapper went live on social media to unleash a fiery tirade, denying the claims and threatening legal action against Bhad Bhabie for claiming he slept with Barker—which he says is a lie.

He began by addressing Bhad Bhabie’s allegations that he was intimate with Barker at the same time she was pregnant by Tyga and allegedly got an abortion.

“Bhad Bhabie, you crackhead b*tch,” Soulja Boy exclaimed. “Why the f*ck you got my name in your mouth for?”

Soulja Boy crashed out on Bhad Bhabie & expose her desperate DM’s to him after she brought up his name in the Alabama Barker & Tyga alleged pregnancy drama 😳 pic.twitter.com/iZuYRz3VCH — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 30, 2025

Soulja Boy did not hold back as he continued, accusing Bhad Bhabie of fabricating stories out of her own bitterness.

“Ain’t your baby daddy beating the f*ck out you every day?” he questioned rhetorically. “Don’t you got black eyes every time you go live? Don’t you wanna be a fake Black girl?.”

He also alleged that Bhad Bhabie was crafting the narrative out of spite, due to an encounter they previously had during which Soulja Boy claims he curved her.

“Ain’t you was at my house in Malibu trying to suck my d*ck and I said, no,” he alleged. “So you mean to tell me because I ain’t let you, you mad you getting on this internet lying on my name?”

As his frustration mounted, Soulja Boy announced his intent to take legal action.

“Now when I sue your little stupid b*tch and take that little OnlyFans money you got, then I’m wrong, right?” he questioned

“I’m finna sue your stupid a** for defamation of character,” he added. “I want 10 million. So stop getting on the f*cking internet lying on my name, speaking on my name. You not Black, you don’t belong in this culture. Now leave our m f*cking culture alone, keep my name out your mouth, b*tch.”

Soulja Boy’s explicit warning to Bhad Bhabie follows a months-long escalation in the feud between the OnlyFans creator and Barker.

Last December, their beef intensified after the 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker accused the rapper’s boyfriend of assaulting her. The drama kicked off after Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of taking her boyfriend and child’s father, Le Vaughn, from her.

However, Alabama Barker returned fire on Tuesday, insisting that she doesn’t want Le Vaughn and alleged he hit her with a bottle during a trip to Las Vegas last year.

She took to her Instagram Stories to Le Vaughn on blast, posting a photo of the eye injury she allegedly sustained.

“LV and our friend group traveled to Las Vegas last year prior to me knowing that they were together, during which he threw a bottle at my head, resulting in a significant injury,” she wrote. “His behavior was not only reckless but also deeply concerning. It’s troubling to see that, despite his actions, she continues to defend him, even after what I told her he had done.”