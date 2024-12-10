Soulja Boy Shares Theory That Celebrities Are “Targeted” Amid JAY-Z Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy is making waves once again, this time with a passionate live stream where he addressed the growing pressures faced by celebrities in the entertainment industry.

His comments come in the wake of a recently refiled lawsuit targeting Hip-Hop icon JAY-Z and incarcerated music mogul Diddy.

According to the filing, a Jane Doe victim is claiming HOV and Diddy sexually assaulted her when she was 13-years-old in 2000 following an MTV Video Music Awards after-party. The alleged victim is being represented by Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, who’s also representing 120 other Diddy accusers with civil and criminal claims against the Bad Boy executive.

During the recent stream, Soulja Boy wasted no time weighing in, using his platform to highlight what he sees as a pattern of targeted attacks on high-profile figures.

“When you in this industry, bro, you got to stand on business,” Soulja Boy said in part. “They’re going to lie on your name.”

He transitioned to speak directly about the struggles of fame, seemingly suggesting his belief that there is an agenda to take out successful Black entrepreneurs.

“They gonna try to take you there,” he said. “They don’t want to see us winning. They don’t want to see us having this money.”

Soulja Boy appeared resolute, asserting that such challenges were inevitable for those in the spotlight as he began reflecting on his own journey.

“Me becoming famous, I already knew,” he continued. “I was sacrificing the regular life. I already knew what time it was.”

"They Don't Wanna See Us Winning."



Soulja Boy Says, "When You're A Celebrity, You're A Target," After Recent Allegations That Jay-Z And Diddy Assaulted A 13-Year-Old Girl In A recent Lawsuit Filed By Lawyer Tony Buzbee.



(🎥 livebitez/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/TNwcat9yzO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 9, 2024

Soulja Boy is no stranger to lawsuits, specifically those alleging sexual assault, considering he’s starred down the barrel of multiple in the past. In fact, earlier this month, as of December 5, a judge ruled the “Crank That” rapper’s former personal assistant’s lawsuit against him can move forward. In a previous report published by AllHipHop, it had been revealed that Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein denied a motion by Soulja Boy’s attorneys to dismiss multiple causes of action in the lawsuit brought by the plaintiff, including gender violence, hostile work environment and negligence. The woman, who is also only referred to as “Jane Doe,” originally filed her lawsuit in 2021. The assistant alleged that she endured severe sexual, physical, and emotional abuse while working for Soulja Boy from late 2018 to mid-2020. The claims include sexual battery, physical assault, false imprisonment and withholding wages.

Watch the clip above to hear Soulja Boy’s full address on the matter.