Soulja Boy Threatens To Slap Lil Yachty In Latest Online Rant

Next year will mark nearly a decade since Lil Yachty and Soulja Boy have been involved in a public beef.

Soulja Boy is at it again, and this time, his target is none other than Lil Yachty.

It appears Soulja Boy caught wind of Lil Yachty’s recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, during which he expressed his bewilderment as to why Big Draco continues to instigate beef with Drake. In response, the “Crank That” rapper went on an explosive Instagram Live rant, threatening to physically confront Lil Lil Yachty for repeatedly mentioning his name in interviews.

“Y’all f### n##### always talking about me on the internet,” Soulja began, setting the tone for his fiery tirade. “Lil Yachty, man. I’ma start smacking the s### out y’all nuggas one by one.”

Soulja Boy continued, “Lil Yachty, hey, I’ma say it like this, Lil Yachty—don’t say my name no more. Let’s just keep it like that.”

But Lil Boat didn’t get off that easy. In fact, Soulja took the disrespect even further, mocking Yachty’s appearance and lifestyle choices.

“You a n*gga that, you paint your toenails, man,” he scoffed. “You paint your toenails and your fingernails. Hell, you lame as hell.”

As the insults continued flying, Soulja expressed his frustration over Yachty’s continus slights agaisnt him.

“The f### you keep saying my name, fool?” he questioned rhetorically. “You know when you be saying my name, you be sounding lame as f###.” He then sarcastically imitated Yachty, ridiculing his tone and delivery. “Soldier boy, I just don’t understand him,’—boy, what the f###?”

Clearly irritated, Soulja Boy threatened to escalate things if Yachty didn’t stop mentioning him. “Man, you gon’ get smacking the f*ck out y’all n*ggas, man,” he said. “Shut the f*ck up, lame ass little n*gga, man.”

Soulja Boy and Lil Yachty have a storied history of beef dating back to 2016 when the Concrete Boys mogul described his beef with Big Draco as a “cry for attention” during a radio interview. Last year, Soulja Boy once again reignited the beef as well over a leaked collaboration between Drake and Lil Yachty which he believed contained sneak disses aimed at him.

“So if it’s a shout out, stamp that,” he said during a livestream. “You or Yachty need to stamp that. If it ain’t no shout out, speak on how you feel my boy, we can get to it.”

Watch a portion of Big Soulja’s livestream in the post above.