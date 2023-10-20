Southside’s Attitude Wasn’t The Only Crappy Part About FunnyMarco’s Interview With G Herbo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ain’t no way Southside get down with he brown like that.

If you haven’t already caught wind of it by now, fans believe G Herbo and Southside’s behavior in YouTuber FunnyMarco’s recent interview was ordure—or, quite s####y.

In addition to visually berating FunnyMarco due to his appearance, among other things, Herbo and Southside are accused of damaging a $30,000 watch that belonged to him. Things apparently went so wrong during the interview that FunnyMarco issued a lengthy statement regarding the episode on his personal Facebook.

“I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview. I was upset while it was going on,” he wrote. “But I understand I got a job to do & one thing about me, I respect people on my show.”

However, apparently all of the crappy shenanigans they pulled weren’t revealed until now—as a short clip has begun to go viral and circulate on social media. The clip in question appears to show Southside literally showing his ass on camera whilst his jeans appear to show some sort of dark brownish stain near his butt.

While G Herbo has since reposted the interview himself, calling FunnyMarco his “Freternal twin” and Southside also seemingly responded to the controversy on in a story video posted on The Gram, there’s seemingly no explanation for this secondary stain on the conversation.

Check out the full interview below.