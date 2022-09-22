Spice Ice Is Dating The Stranger Things Kid?! Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons?!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice is the talk of the town and now, she may be the dating the Black boy from “Stranger Things” – Caleb McLaughlin!

Spice Ice is the hottest new thing? Is she another Industry Plant or just a hot babe from The Bronx. Does it even matter anymore? I think not. Anyway, she went on something with Drake and then he unfollowed her. Then she seemingly raised her prices and didn’t show up for a show booked before the price hike.

ANYWAY, is she dating the the Stranger Things kid, according to the rumor mill. Caleb McLaughlin is his name and he’s got a major following in the tens of millions. So, is this true? “Ice Spice and Caleb are dating and are really into each other,” a source said. They are an item, eh? She is 22 and he’s 20. I still do not know if I believe this one. She looks like she would eat that boy alive. They were seen together at a party by Cardi B, FYI, but they didn’t look all that comfortable.

What do you think? I am not sure I believe this rumor. They say it has been an “intense” two weeks.

This AI did a report on it, and it also addressed the Industry Plant rumors.

And are Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons a thing? You may remember Gotti name checking Run’s daughter years ago. He’s been in love with her for a long ass time. And now, they finally got the chance to kick it.

The duo were out and about, apparently celebrating her or something. What was less than ironic was that she was turning up to Gotti’s#### record “Down in the DM.” Remember he said, And I just followed Angela / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons.”

What do you guys think?