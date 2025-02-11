Suge Knight Claims 2Pac Slapped Snoop Dogg Over Diddy & Biggie Smalls After 1996 MTV VMAs

It will be interesting to see if, and how, Snoop Dogg responds to this.

Suge Knight has claimed that 2Pac and Snoop Dogg were involved in a physical altercation before the late “California Love” rapper passed away and it was apparently all because of a radio interview.

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, the former Death Row Records CEO shared a harrowing anecdote about an alleged heated altercation between 2Pac and Snoop Dogg following the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. According to Knight, tensions erupted after 2Pac heard a radio interview in which Snoop expressed a willingness to collaborate with Biggie and Diddy—Pac’s sworn rivals at the time.

“Now, fast forward, we back at the hotel, and you know, everybody got their rooms,” Suge Knight recalled. “I would have a special room that only Pac [2Pac] knew the number to. So I’m in there, I got my company, a few of those, you know, women in there, and I just hear ‘bam,’ at the door. Throw my boxers on, open the door, Pac just runs in my room. I’m like, man, what’s up? He’s like, ‘You got a radio?’ He all pumped up, he cut the radio on, and we listened to Snoop on the radio.”

According to Suge, Snoop’s comments sent Pac into a rage.

“Snoop is saying that’s Pac on the bullsh*t,” he said. “He’d do a song with Biggie, he’d do a song with Puffy, he’d do all these songs. Pac was so mad because Pac loved those dudes. He always would ride for them. And he brung it up. He said, ‘Man, I just came to f*ck with you, but I put everybody on Death Row. I put everybody on my album. For this fool to go up there and get on the radio and say f*ck me, and he riding with them, it’s on.’”

Suge thought the situation might cool off, but the next morning, 2Pac took matters into his own hands.

“When we got downstairs, Pac took off on Snoop,” he revealed. “Pac ran up on me, did what he did. Snoop ran this way, Pac running behind me. I stopped him.”

Realizing the situation was spiraling, Suge intervened. “We ain’t finna be doing all this in New York, making us all look like we some idiots,” he said. “I said, we’ll deal, we’ll have this conversation when we get to the house.”

This isn’t the first fight conspiracy theory story the deceased MC has been wrapped up in as of late.

In a recent interview for “The Untold,” a content series uncovering behind-the-scenes stories from the industry, comedian Tommy Too Smooth recounted an alleged altercation between the two legendary figures. The drama reportedly unfolded during a time when 2Pac was dating Kidada Jones, the daughter of late music legend Quincy Jones.

According to Tommy, the incident occurred when the couple attended an event where Michael Jackson was also present. The King of Pop, known for his close friendship with Quincy and his children, was reportedly disturbed by 2Pac’s treatment of Kidada that evening.

“2Pac comes out to party, disrespecting Kidada, like, ‘B#tch, shut up. Come the f#ck on. Shut the f#ck up and get in the car,’” Tommy Too Smooth recalled. “Mike stepped to him. ‘Yo, you can’t talk to her like that.’”

Listen to Knight’s full anecdote on the alleged incident in the post above.