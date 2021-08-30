Does Summer Walker Want To Ditch Instagram After Her Baby Got Roasted — Or For Other Reasons?

After her baby got criticism on the popular photo sharing app, Summer Walker is reportedly ditching Instagram to start her own.

Summer Walker is not here for y’all roasting photos of her little baby.

According to Revolt, the singer took to Instagram to announce that she was leaving the popular social sharing app and starting her own social media app. The announcement came shortly after photos of her child were met with harsh criticism from trolls.

“I’m bout to look into creating a app similar cause this IG s### going to hell,” the post read. “Idk if I even wanna drop my Galactawhore merch on here.. lol it might go against they ‘guidelines.'”

The post has since been deleted.

But other rumors suggest that Summer Walker doesn’t want to create the competing app because of trolls coming for her baby. Rather, Walker’s posts criticizing the United States’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been removed by Instagram, and the singer claims this is a violation of her constitutional rights.

“I’m done w this app, and really this whole plandemic agenda,” she said in another deleted post. “It goes against guidelines to say sleep, water, vegetables, exercise, meditation, fasting & yoga is extremely beneficial to your health but an experimental jab is completely fine to recommend.”

As of this writing, Summer Walker still has her Instagram page up, though it only has 37 posts. We’ll keep you posted if anything changes.