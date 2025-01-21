SZA Anxiously Dodges Questions From Keke Palmer & Issa Rae About Kissing Drake

SZA’s response to questions about Drake’s kissing skills is apparently another L for the Toronto rapper, according to Keke Palmer and Issa Rae.

SZA’s response, or lack thereof, to a barrage of questions about Drake’s kissing skills is apparently extremely insightful, according to Keke Palmer and Issa Rae.

The painfully melodramatic incident went down during a new episode of the Hot Ones series with Palmer and Rae in promotion of their new comedy film, One Of Them Days. To make a long story short, the three of them were playing a “truth or dare” style game in which they would either answer a question or eat a wing, with the spice level going up each round.

Palmer kicked off the exchange by attempting to play coy, at first, before directly prodding SZA for her take on smooching with her ex-boo thang Drake. “What should I ask, oh,” Palmer groaned seemingly preemptively. “OK. Um, is Drake like a good kisser?” The messy question barely had seconds to sink in before Rae began exclaiming with shock, instigating the situation. “That’s why I said ‘f### you in advance,” SZA responded.

As the trio continued to banter amongst each other, it was clear that the “30 for 30” hitmaker was set on keeping her lips tight shut when it came to pecking the 6 God. However, Palmer and Rae weren’t having it. “She’s not gonna answer,” Palmer said, to which Rae added, “She did.” Palmer then quipped, “He must have been terrible!” When SZA proceeded to giver Palmer a side-eye glare, she pressed on, “Was he a good kisser?”

As SZA appeared to take a nibble at the drumstick, she popped her head up before she could get a real mouthful to utter, “We were children.” Rae shot back, “That was the sound of lies,” to which SZA reaffirmed, “2009 we were children, real s###.” Even still, her counterparts weren’t having it at all. “I mean it’s a simple good or not good,” Palmer said. Rae added, “Yeah it’s really easy and the fact that you don’t want to say one is very telling.”

Before long, SZA went on the defensive and criticized Palmer and Rae for tag teaming her with their questions. “Y’all trying to double-team me into guilt cuz you know if I’m affected by it,” SZA said. “F### y’all. Why we didn’t know you was married Issa?”

While it may seem like things got a little tense between the trio during the segment, their latest box office earning suggest there’s an abundance of rapport—and wealth,—amongst them. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the Sony Pictures film, which was produced by Rae and written by Syreeta Singleton, who was also behind HBO Max’s Rap Sh!t, generated $11.6 million amid its opening weekend and could reach $14 million through the four-day weekend courtesy of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.