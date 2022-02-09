Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Doing A Giveaway

Tekashi is back to being happy and not depressed so much he is going to give a big stoopid chain away!

It looks like Tekashi69 is still going strong. The world is changed and the streets are not the same. They have come a very long way. I’m not even here to judge anymore!

So, Tekashi69 is doing a huge giveaway that undoubtedly benefits his bottom line. Money. Money. Money. And he is sharing with his audience a number of things. So if you feel like following him and another company, just head on over to Instagram.

But, it seems funny to me because he is apparently living his best life despite the objections of “the culture.“ By the way, that is not me speaking. I am not from that culture or any culture that they are affiliated with. One thing I am wondering about is ol’ dude’s state of mind.

Last summer, he was definitely talking about being depressed and hating life.

ALSO READ: Tekashi69 Is Depressed, Unhappy With His Life, Rapper Vows To “Find The Joy” He Once Had

Well, he does not look too depressed now! Even Sammy the Bull is still alive and well.

I keep hearing about these revenge fantasies that people have online and I just wish they would stop. Not only do I not care, but I pretty much feel like this guy is just going to live his life no matter what. And that is life itself.

Nevertheless, they say the streets never forget! And that we will just have to see. Since he left, it almost feels like Kanye replaced him and his antics